Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will distribute 4,000 free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The meals will be served between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 404 E. Washington Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne. This event is open to all members of the community. The meals will be served carry-out only, with a limit of four meals per individual. Masks are required to enter the building.

This year’s menu includes turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing and desserts.

Rev. Donovan Coley, Senior Pastor and CEO of The Rescue Mission, says nearly 100 volunteers prepared turkeys for distribution during the weeks of Nov. 8th through Nov. 19th.

More than 2,500 Thanksgiving meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness last year. That number is expected to increase this year due to the number of unemployed and working poor who are in need.