Rescue Mission Set To Reopen Treasure House Thrift Shop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from The Rescue Mission have announced that Treasure House thrift shop will reopen. The Fort Wayne-based nonprofit Rescue Mission is preparing to reopen its thrift store and vocational ministry, Treasure House. The nonprofit tells Inside Indiana Business that the thrift store’s operations were relocated from Coldwater Crossing to the Pine Valley Shopping Center earlier this year. The nonprofit says the new location features a larger sales floor and an awning-covered donation center for contactless donations. The Treasure House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.