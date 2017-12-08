The Rescue Mission provides free gift wrapping, raising funds for homeless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Rescue Mission will provide gift wrapping services at Glenbrook Square, across from Barnes & Noble, in an effort to raise funds for homeless men, women and children in the Fort Wayne area.

Beginning Friday and lasting through Christmas Eve, volunteers will wrap gifts for free, offer curbside loading and drop-off service. Although the services are free, donations are encouraged.

A seating lounge with hot beverages will be available on-site.

“People can come in, relax, let us do the wrapping, and enjoy a hot drink and a couch for awhile,” said Laurie Brumbaugh, Vice President of Development, in a press release. “Then, if they feel the need, they can make a donation to help the men, women and children served at The Rescue Mission.”

Service hours are as follows:

December 8-23

Monday-Saturday: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

December 24

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gift Wrapping for a Reason requires the help of many volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering for wrapping, greeting, packing and tag preparation, send an email to niki@therescuemission.net.