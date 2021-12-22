Rescue Mission prepares for busy Christmas Eve meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission will have its hands full Friday.

The Mission will serve its second-largest holiday meal this on Christmas Eve between noon and 3pm at their headquarters at 404 E. Washington Blvd. downtown. The meal is free and open to the public.

Last Christmas, more than 2,000 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to be more than 3,000 this year, and the Rescue Mission says they’re currently serving over two times the usual number of people for this time of year.

“We have seen an increased need for our services within our community since the completion of our new building,” says Rev. Donovan Coley. “Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues but we have seen them increase during these uncertain times. With significant barriers preventing access to healthy food, families facing poverty and homelessness remain at risk for experiencing long-term food insecurity. We set a record at Thanksgiving serving over 4,500 meals and we think this Christmas could be another record.”