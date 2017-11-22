The Rescue Mission prepared to serve more than 3,000 on Thanksgiving Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than 3,000 people are expected to turn to The Rescue Mission, located on W. Superior Street, for their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. It’s the biggest meal of the year at The Rescue Mission, and anyone who is in need of Thanksgiving dinner is welcome.

“Seven days a week, 365 days a year, we open our doors to the hungry and homeless for three meals each day,” said Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO/Senior Pastor of The Rescue Mission. “Thanksgiving, though, is our most exciting holiday event of the year, as staff and volunteers have been working extra hard to prepare a spectacular meal.”

Meal serving starts at noon and will end at 3PM.

For the past two weeks, volunteers have been busy preparing the meal, to make day-of preparations easier for everyone. They have prepared enough food for 3,800 people. On the menu this year is turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, and multiple desserts.

Thanksgiving at The Rescue Mission is made possible by donated food items from area individuals and groups, cash donations, and the assistance of more than 200 volunteers.