Rescue Mission in need of supplies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission is currently in need of supplies. Temperatures may not be that low, but the need for emergency shelter is still high in the Fort Wayne area.

More than 60 gentlemen have been utilizing the cots in recent nights. Life House, The Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter, provides beds for 22 men. The remainder sleep on cots.

“We are typically very crowded this time of year, but this year so far we have been extremely packed,” said Sharon Gerig, Director of Emergency Services and Community Outreach . “Our chapel is filled with gentlemen on cots, as well as our dining room, and we’re even lining the hallways with cots. We’ll do whatever it takes to make room for those who need a place to stay.”

The additional men mean an increased need for supplies. The Rescue Mission is currently in need of new pillows, new men’s underwear, and men’s flip-flops (shower shoes) that provide for the incoming homeless population. Another urgent need is for 30- or 32-gallon totes, which act as “lockers” for the men staying overnight. They should be new totes and not see-through.

Donations can be dropped off at 301 W. Superior Street, and monetary donations can be made on our website at www.therescuemission.net.