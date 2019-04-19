Rescue Mission announces its annual Easter meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Rescue Mission will host its annual Easter Meal this Sunday. The Rescue Mission anticipates serving over 2000 meals to those in need this year.

These free meals are open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Rescue Mission.

The Easter meals at the Rescue Mission are made possible by food items donated by individuals and groups and also cash donations. Over 150 volunteers will help to prepare and serve the Easter meal.

The Rescue Mission is located at 301 W. Superior Street in Fort Wayne Indiana.