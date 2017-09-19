Rescue group accused of transporting dogs in poor conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local volunteers who helped rescue dogs from a hurricane-ravaged portion of Texas are raising concerns over how the dogs got here.

Several volunteers say when the dozens of dogs arrived Saturday, they were in the back of a box truck, without air conditioning. Many were reportedly tired, hungry, and suffering from overheating and dehydration. Some were rushed to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for treatment.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office tells the Journal Gazette an investigation is underway over whether or not any laws were violated, while the organization that set up the transport, GRROWL, says the conditions reported were “exaggerated” and that dogs requiring medical treatment were taken from the vehicle without permission.