Republican wins tighten their control of Indiana Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana Republicans will be returning to the Statehouse with an even tighter grip on the Legislature after again turning aside Democrats trying to break the GOP’s supermajority control.

Republicans gained four seats in the 100-member Indiana House as they prevailed in nearly all of the roughly dozen districts that were the most tightly contested for Tuesday’s election. Republicans will have a 71-29 House majority and a 39-11 control in the Senate.

House Speaker Todd Huston says big victory margins across the state for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and President Donald Trump certainly helped the party’s legislative candidates.