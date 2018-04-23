Republican U.S. Senate candidate debate recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The three candidates vying for the Republican nomination all took the stage Monday night in the third of four U.S. Senate debates in Indiana. The forum, held at the Ramada Hotel in Fort Wayne, featured a panel of journalists from across the state presenting questions to businessman Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita.

The candidates had 60 seconds to respond to each question.

The major topics covered were immigration, opioids, school and gun safety, foreign policy and control of the House and Senate.

The winner of the Republican nomination will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in November.