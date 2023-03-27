Republican Hopefuls For Congressional Seat Outline Issues At Hand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): With Rep. Jim Banks planning to run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, candidates are announcing their intentions to run for Banks’ current seat in the U.S. House.

Already State Rep. Andy Zay and Judge Wendy Davis have made their intentions known they would like to represent the Republican ticket come next November.

On All Indiana Politics, both were questioned about what they would like to accomplish if elected to succeed Banks representing Indiana’s 3rd district. Both made it clear that a huge problem they feel is plaguing Washington is government spending.

“America simply isn’t serious about balancing their checkbook,” Zay said. “A government that works for the people is a government where the people control the money. Right now, in Washington, it’s not a revenue problem it’s simply a spending problem.”

Zay also wants to prioritize investment in energy, particularly in nuclear energy. He also said that if presented with a vote on ban abortion on the federal level he would vote in favor of it.

On the other hand, as a judge sitting on the bench for the last 12 years, Davis believes the Supreme Court made it clear on the abortion issue that it should be left up to the states.

“The Supreme Court has already taken that away from the federal government,” she said. “Right now, it’s in the hands of the states. I agree with when the Dobbs decision came out.”

Davis added that she is pro-life.

The main thing behind Davis’ campaign for the House is that she is tired of not having the power to get ahead of problems she faces in cases she sees in the courtroom.

“All of these concerning issues that e see in America have seeped into my courtroom,” Davis said. “I’m done reacting to the problems. I think the problems have gotten so big in America with the border crisis, the economy, that it’s my time to step away from the bench and be proactive.”

Both candidates will face each other in the May Republican primary in 2024. So far no Democrats have announced any plans to try and take Banks’ seat.