Republican Councilman’s wife endorses Democrat Henry for Mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Sometimes, politics make for some unexpected pairings.

The wife of City Council President Dr. John Crawford, who lost the Republican primary in the Fort Wayne mayoral campaign, has come out to endorse Democratic Mayor Tom Henry.

“I’m a Republican for Henry because he works for all parties,” Marcia Crawford says in a new Henry campaign advertisement.

Dr. Crawford, who hasn’t yet endorsed either candidate, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she didn’t like primary winner Tim Smith’s attacks on her husband and thinks he lacks experience:

“The whole career of 20 years was summarized as being a bad thing for Fort Wayne, I think she thought that crossed the line,” Dr. Crawford said.

Election Day is November 5th.