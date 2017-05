FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There are reports of a fire at Siler Funeral Services.

Flames have been reported emerging from the bedroom of the building just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Siler is located on Highway 27 South, closest to the intersection of 27 South and Maples Road. There are currently no reports of injuries from the fire, but according to morning dispatch emergency services will remain on the scene throughout the morning.

