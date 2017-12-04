JPDATE: Reported shooting at Roosevelt and Winter intersection, one dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died after reports of a shooting Sunday evening.

Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the intersection of Roosevelt and Winter around 6 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. Witnesses informed the officers that the possible victim was inside a vehicle just north of the intersection.

Once at the scene, officers found a van sitting along the curb on Winter Street just north of Roosevelt. A man was sitting in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced the man, Martell Dorel Milton, 25, dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says his cause of death is due to a gunshot wound to the head, and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Milton is the 37th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.