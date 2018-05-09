Reported shooting in Fort Wayne Tuesday night, one dead and another injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Around 9:03 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department received reports of an apparent shooting in the 3900 block of Bowser Avenue.

Once at the scene, police found a man lying in the middle of the street. He was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead by a physician.

At 9:06 p.m., just three minutes after the first reported shooting, a second shooting victim arrived at the Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 11 at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Rudisill Boulevard.

He arrived in a private vehicle seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Because of the close proximity and time of the reported shootings, officers believe the two incidents are related.

Witnesses report seeing two possible suspects running from the shooting scene, and were last seen between two houses.

The shooting is still under investigation, and detectives are currently looking for additional witnesses.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with cause and manner of death at a later time.