Report: many library branches need repair, two should be replaced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A report on the Allen County Public Library’s 13 branches shows that all of them need some touch-ups, and two of them need to be replaced entirely.

The News Sentinel reports that consultants told the library’s board of trustees Thursday that an assessment report says the library system would have to spend more than $47-million on all of the repair recommendations, including a complete replacement of the Aboite and Dupont branches, while adding youth spaces, meeting rooms, and building upgrades to others.

The full list of recommendations are as follows:

REPLACE

• Aboite: $8.55 million to replace or $7.5 million to renovate

• Dupont: $9.45 million to replace or $8 million to renovate

RENOVATE AND EXPAND

• Georgetown, $7.5 million

• Grabill, $4.1 million

RENOVATION AND REORGANIZATION

• Hessen Cassel, $2.3 million

• Pontiac, $2 million

• Shawnee, $2.1 million

• Tecumseh, $2.8 million

• Little Turtle, $2.1 million

• Waynedale, $2 million

• New Haven, $1.6 million

• Monroeville, $1.3 million

• Woodburn, $1.1 million