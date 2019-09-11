Report: Indiana BMV selling license info to companies

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is among those listed in a report detailing the sale of drivers’ personal information for millions of dollars.

A report by Vice says that DMVs and BMVs across the country are selling personal info like names, addresses, and other information – which was provided for the purposes of getting a driver’s license or registering a vehicle – to businesses for advertising purposes.

Documents from the Indiana BMV describe the practice as a “revenue-generating contract,” and the BMV adds that there has been no abuse of the data, which does not include your photo or social security number.

It’s all also perfectly legal, thanks to the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, which was passed by Congress in the ’90s.

Read the full report here.