Report: COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness might be understated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Could the COVID-19 vaccines actually be more effective than we might think?

According to Lee Kelso, host of WOWO’s HealthCall Live, there’s a growing number of doctors who say that after patients get both doses, they shouldn’t need to take as many precautions as officials are currently recommending:

“I’ve come across several doctors going against the grain, saying that once you receive the vaccine you don’t need to wear a mask because you’re unlikely to become a ‘spreader,'” Kelso says. “In the words of one epidemiologist, these vaccines are ‘ridiculously effective.'”

Most health officials, including the CDC, recommend continuing mask usage after getting both shots. Moderna also says they have no evidence that their vaccine prevents the spread of the coronavirus, just infections.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being made available at no cost to residents in a phased approach.

You can learn more about the vaccines at ourshot.in.gov.

