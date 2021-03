INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb introduced Holli Sullivan as Indiana’s new Secretary of State.

Sullivan has served in the Indiana Legislature for the past 7 years and has worked closely with outgoing Secretary Connie Lawson.

She says election integrity and the processes to make sure that Indiana elections are secure will be a top priority. She says she looks forward to a smooth transition into the office and says she looks forward to working with the staff in place.