Rep. Banks announces Service Academy Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Congressman Jim Banks has announced that he will host Service Academy Day at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base on May 6.

Interested students will be able to get a comprehensive overview of the five service academies and their admission procedures.

In a release, Banks said the following,

“Every year I look forward to helping Hoosiers with the U.S. Service Academy applications process. It’s inspiring to meet so many patriotic and accomplished young people in our state who aspire to serve and defend our nation.”

To RSVP for the event, email repbanks.academies@mail.house.gov with each attendee’s full name, date of birth, and driver’s license number, with state of issuance. The deadline to RSVP is April 21.

Applications for the Service Academies Class of 2028 are due no later than October 6.