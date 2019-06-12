Rensselaer Farmer and INFB Vice President Culp Appointed to USDA Trade Committee

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer appointed 140 private-sector members to serve on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee for Trade and six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees for Trade. Kendell Culp, Indiana Farm Bureau vice president, was appointed to serve on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds and Planting Seeds. He will serve in this capacity until June 14, 2023.

Congress established the advisory committee system in 1974 to ensure that U.S. agricultural trade policy objectives reflect U.S. public- and private-sector commercial and economic interests. USDA and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative jointly manage the committees.

The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee provides advice and information to the Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative on the administration of trade policy, including enforcement of existing trade agreements and negotiating objectives for new trade agreements. The Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees offer technical advice and information about specific commodities and products.

The appointees will serve until June 15, 2023, and the committees will be supplemented by additional appointments over the next four years. Individuals are encouraged to apply for committee membership at any time and applications will be reviewed periodically. More information about the committees is available at https://www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-advisory-committees.