Remodeling and expansion funding approved for Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More than $1.2 million in remodeling and expansion funding has been approved for the Memorial Coliseum.

The Allen County Commissioners granted the first round of funding approvals Friday, according to the Journal Gazette.

The commissioners granted more than $1.2 million to three Fort Wayne businesses to get the project off the ground – $1,108,150 to general contractor Mosaic Building Solutions, $107,410 to architectural firm MSKTD & Associates and between about $2,600 and $2,900 to GME Testing for soil and concrete testing.

The project, announced in October, will bring 24 remodeled luxury suites and a new, one-story wing for an expanded security area by year’s end, Randy Brown, Coliseum executive vice president and general manager, told the commissioners.

He said he likely will make one additional request for funds for furnishings for the suites.