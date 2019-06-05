Reminder: Warren to hold town hall in Fort Wayne tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren will be holding a nationally-televised town hall meeting in Fort Wayne tonight.

MSNBC is hosting the event, and says Warren will speak on jobs, the future of American manufacturing, student debt, housing, and her so-called “Ultra-Millionaire Tax.” The event will be held at Ceruti’s Bergstaff Place, and while there aren’t any tickets left, can be seen on MSNBC tonight from 8 to 9pm.

Tickets for the event were gone within 15 minutes of being made available online, but it’s not a sellout; Allen County Democratic chair Misti Meehan tells the Journal Gazette the Bergstaff Place can hold 300 people, but only 150 tickets were distributed, and the local party didn’t receive any.

“Ultimately, all decisions were MSNBC’s,” Meehan told the paper.