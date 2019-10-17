Reminder: check your kids’ Halloween treats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Halloween is about two weeks away, and many area kids will be out and about for trick-or-treating.

It’s your job to make sure your kids are safe.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena of the Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News it’s always a good idea to check your kids’ candy:

These urban legends – the razor blades, the needles, the glass in the candy – started somewhere. It’s not as prevalent as you hear, but it’s something you still need to (look out for).

If you see something in your kids’ haul that you don’t recognize – or if it looks like it’s either open or has been opened – just throw it out. She adds that there are now rumors swirling online about people giving kids THC edibles; basically, marijuana candy.

“I haven’t heard of that (specifically), but I have heard of people leaving them lying around and kids thinking they’re real gummy bears for them,” she says.

