Remembering 9/11, always report suspicious persons or activity

INDIANA, (WOWO) – Monday marks the 16th anniversary of 9/11, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) wishes to remind Hoosiers to always be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

The “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign asks the public to be on the lookout for violent behavior or actions that are considered out of the ordinary. It also encourages people to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

While reporting activity, take note of key details:

When and where to suspicious activity was observed.

Description of the individual(s) involved, including gender, age, physical description and unique characteristics.

The make and model of any vehicles involved along with the direction of travel.

If you’re unsure what classifies as “suspicious activity,” IDHS defines it as:

Unusual items or situations: an unattended package, a vehicle parked in an odd location, an individual who is overdressed for the weather or a strong odor coming from a building or vehicle.

Eliciting information: a person asking questions beyond curiosity about a building's purpose, operations or security procedures.

Surveillance: someone paying unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation or prolonged observation of a building.

Along with “If You See Something, Say Something”, the IDHS campaign “Ready: Whenever. Wherever.” recognizes that violent acts can occur at any time, and without warning.

If you’re at a public event, always keep in mind: