Remains found on city’s northeast side determined as human, no sign of foul play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has examined the skeletal remains found on East Shore Drive Tuesday.

An initial exam reveals the remains have been identified as human, and found to be mostly skeletal. There is no Cause of Death or Manner of Death available at this time, but the examination reveals no signs of traumatic injuries or signs of foul play.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will work with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the University of Indianapolis Anthropology Department in order to identify the remains.