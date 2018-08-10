Remaining News-Sentinel staff let go Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The News-Sentinel let go its remaining staff Friday.

This comes ten months after the Fort Wayne paper went primarily digital last October.

RELATED: News-Sentinel to end physical production Monday

Many former News-Sentinel employees have tweeted since the news broke Friday evening.

Just FYI… The staff of https://t.co/66gfnXHtqt was let go today. I want to thank everyone that contributed to the success of my career over the past decade. This has been a fantastic professional and personal opportunity and I will miss all that I interacted with. pic.twitter.com/vvfacEOVih — Tom Davis (@Tom101010) August 10, 2018

ICYMI, https://t.co/hr9hIkgahU let go myself and the remaining staff today. Unhappy ending to a fun run. I loved my time with the News-Sentinel team. We did some great stuff in this 10 and a half month second life and I appreciate the opportunities. On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/jrl7wxUT8f — Dan Vance (@danvance) August 10, 2018

Though, the digital news operation plans to continue to publish editorial content, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The organization also reports stringers, another word for freelance reporters, may be used to enhance coverage on an as-needed basis.

News-Sentinel officials say broad coverage of the community will continue.