Remaining News-Sentinel staff let go Friday

By
WOWO News
-
0
1391
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The News-Sentinel let go its remaining staff Friday.

This comes ten months after the Fort Wayne paper went primarily digital last October.

RELATED: News-Sentinel to end physical production Monday

Many former News-Sentinel employees have tweeted since the news broke Friday evening.

 

Though, the digital news operation plans to continue to publish editorial content, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The organization also reports stringers, another word for freelance reporters, may be used to enhance coverage on an as-needed basis.

News-Sentinel officials say broad coverage of the community will continue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here