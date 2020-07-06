RELIEF Act Would Support Livestock and Poultry Producers

A group of Senators last week introduced the Responding to Epidemic Losses and Investing in the Economic Future (RELIEF) for Producers Act of 2020.

The legislation would provide relief to livestock and poultry producers amidst the coronavirus pandemic and support producers that are faced with euthanizing their animals due to COVID-19.

The bill also provides resources for animal health laboratories as they develop solutions to defend against emerging animal disease spread.

Finally, the bill gives additional authority to the USDA through the existing Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter to deal with removal and disposal of livestock for any public health emergency moving forward.

The bill was introduced by Iowa Senators, Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, along with Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), and Republicans Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both of North Carolina.

Grassley says the bill “will provide much-needed assistance to farmers who had to depopulate their livestock through no fault of their own.”