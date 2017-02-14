Registration opens for NFL Combine Experience

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): You can now register to see the future of the NFL in Indianapolis next month.

The NFL has opened registration for a new event that’s designed to connect fans to its marquee scouting event.

The NFL Combine Experience, which is a revamp of the original Combine, will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy from March 2nd to March 5th, and includes interactive games, access to drills, and plenty of autograph opportunities. The event will have an estimated $2-million economic impact on the city, according to Inside Indiana Business.

We’ve got a full list of Combine Experience attractions here.