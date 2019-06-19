Registration Open for Second Pig Welfare Symposium

The National Pork Board announced its second Pig Welfare Symposium Tuesday. Planned November 13-14, in Minneapolis, the biennial forum is designed to help improve the well-being of pigs. The forum debuted in 2017, showcases recent research findings and recommendations, and raises awareness of current and emerging issues, along with identifying potential solutions. The symposium will provide presentations from experts on past, current and future animal welfare issues, including looking at the evolution of animal welfare in the supply chain and understanding consumer choices. Event speakers will offer their perspectives on how the pork industry can continue to evolve to meet the needs of animals, producers, and consumers. Ashley DeDecker, Smithfield Foods and chair of the Pork Checkoff’s Animal Welfare Committee, says the event “doesn’t just ‘talk’ about pig welfare, it provides hands-on experiences to take back to the farm.”

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about low-stress pig handling, foreign animal disease preparation, and other topics. Registration and further information are available online at www.pork.org.