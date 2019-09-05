Registration Open for Indiana Sheep Association’s Annual Symposium

Purdue Agriculture’s Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program (Indiana S&W), is sponsoring the Indiana Sheep Association’s (ISA) annual symposium Sept. 20-21 at the Southern Indiana Purdue Ag Center (SIPAC) at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN 47527. The program features a reception, farm tours and educational sessions for producers and others in the state’s sheep industry.

“We have put together a diverse program covering everything from flock management to marketing, farm development and more,” said Larry Hopkins, ISA president. “Producers can also network and enjoy a reception, music, good food, hospitality, camaraderie, and an overall good time spent with fellow members of the Industry.”

The event is split into two days; the Friday Sept. 20 program runs 12:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is dedicated to sessions focused on topics relevant to the National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP). Saturday’s program runs 9:10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is focused on a broader variety of Industry topics.

Session topics on Friday include NSIP basics, sheep genetics improvement, marketing with NSIP and using Purdue’s Animal Disease and Diagnostic Lab at SIPAC. Session topics on Saturday include sheep industry innovation and trends, NSIP for small flocks, high speed internet on the farm, grazing management and marketing via social media. Both days will end with a farm tour of SIPAC, and Saturday will include a brief business meeting and ISA awards.

“We have producers who specialize in breeding stock, club lambs, wool clip, commercial, direct marketing, farmers markets and so on,” said Bob Benson, ISA executive director. “Educational programing and activities for a diverse group of producers can be very challenging. We are trying to meet that challenge and we hope you will make plans to join us. What better way to spend a weekend than with fellow sheep producers at the Hoosier Sheep Symposium?”

Registration can be found on the ISA website: www.indianasheep.com. The attendance fee, which includes lamb hors d’oeuvres Friday, breakfast and lunch Saturday, is $35 per ISA member or $40 for non-members. Attending only Friday for members is $20 or $25 for non-members, and attending Saturday only for members is $25, or $30 for non-members. Early registration must be postmarked by Sept. 13. To register after Sept. 13, RSVP to Emma O’Brien by calling or texting (317) 607-5664.

For more information, registration and a full schedule for the Hoosier Sheep Symposium, visit www.indianasheep.com.