Register Now for Farm Bureau Virtual Convention

Farmers are encouraged to register for the American Farm Bureau Virtual Annual Convention, planned for January 10-13, 2021. Niki Jones, IDEAg Group Marketing Manager, says the virtual convention will include many of the same aspects as a traditional in-person event.

“The Farm Bureau Virtual Convention theme this year is Stronger Together, which underscores the importance of unity and finding creative ways to engage and support our friends and neighbors in the industry. You can expect some fabulous keynote speakers, education sessions, we have some of the old favorites, YF&R and the Ag Innovation Challenge, the Foundation Night In.”

Jones says the convention includes a robust lineup of keynote speakers.

”Our keynote speakers at our general sessions include Mike Rowe, who will join the convention as our special guest for a fireside chat during our closing general session. We’ve got the Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford who will join Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall. And we’ll also be featuring an inspirational and entertaining keynote address from Navy Seal Commander Rorke T. Denver.”

This year, AFBF is waiving registration fees and inviting all of agriculture to attend.

“For the first time ever, registration fees are being waived to give all Farm Bureau members and also anyone who is interested in ag the opportunity to experience one of agriculture’s premier events from the comfort and safety of their homes. Those interested in attending can find the registration link at annualconvention.fb.org. Register online, and then we will send you your registration link to join us on January 10.”