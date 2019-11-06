Register for the Indiana Ag Policy Forum

The Indiana Corn Growers Association and the Indiana Soybean Alliance will present the 2019 Ag Policy Forum on Dec. 5 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, IN. The Ag Policy Forum chronicles the issues and political players that affect farmers. This year’s Forum includes breakout sessions and a panel discussion. The agenda includes:

Jason Henderson, Director of Purdue Extension, will start the program with details on the economic cycle of agriculture. Then Forum attendees can choose from one of two breakout sessions. In one session, Indiana Ag Law Foundation Director John Shoup and Indiana Pork Executive Director Josh Trenary will discuss the Indiana Trespass Law along with the Right-To-Farm Law and how it protects farmers. In the other session, Purdue Ag Economist Jim Mintert will talk about the state’s agricultural economy and access to farm credit.

After lunch, ASA Executive Director of Government Affairs Christy Seyfert and NCGA Vice President of Public Policy Brooke Appleton will explain farm policy concerns such as trade barriers, renewable fuels’ policies, the USMCA and more. Hoosier Ag Today radio personality Eric Pfeiffer will moderate.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Soybean Alliance release