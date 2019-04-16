Regional Cities money awarded to Wells County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Now every county in northeast Indiana has received a portion of the $42-million Regional Cities grant the region received back in 2015.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority Monday awarded Wells County with more than $423,000 for a project that creates an outdoor plaza in Bluffton and a pavilion and amphitheater in Ossian, according to the Journal Gazette.

That means all 11 counties in the region have received a share of millions awarded by former Governor Mike Pence’s program.

A little more than half of the funds have gone to Allen County.