Regional Cities funding approved for Fort Wayne trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Regional Cities Initiative funding has been approved for some local trails. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) approved the funding, specifically to build the Poka-Bache Connector — Indiana Visionary Trail through Fort Wayne.

“The Regional Cities Initiative is helping transform communities across the state into nationally-recognized destinations to live, work, play and stay,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “This trail expansion in northeast Indiana will support the region as it continues to attract top talent, increase connectivity, and encourage physical activity.”

The funding will support four local segments, bringing the Fort Wayne Area Trail Network to 132 miles. The four trail segments are:

Bluffton Road: Lower Huntington Road to West Foster Park/Rivergreenway Connector;

Pufferbelly Trail: Wallen Road to Washington Center;

Pufferbelly Trail: State Boulevard to Fernhill Avenue and Franke Parke/Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo; and

Pufferbelly Trail: State Boulevard to Fourth Street

These four segments will connect 22,688 residents within a half-mile of the trail and expand the existing trail grid for all residents.