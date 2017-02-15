Regional Chamber officials resign amid allegations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two of the area’s leading advocates for business interests have stepped down after allegations of wrongdoing.

The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana has lost its only two full-time employees: executive director Vince Buchanan and director of operations Maribeth Callicoat have both resigned.

Chairman David Findlay told the Journal Gazette it was due to “some apparent improprieties,” but didn’t go into detail, saying it’s a personnel matter.

He calls it an “administrative hiccup,” saying it won’t disrupt the group’s lobbying work.