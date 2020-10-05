Regal Cinemas nationwide to close over COVID-19 delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big movie chain is closing all of its U.S. locations, including one in Fort Wayne, at least temporarily.

ABC News reports that Cineworld, the second-largest movie chain in the world, is closing all 526 Regal Cinemas locations in the U.S., including the Regal Coldwater Crossing in Fort Wayne, as well as another 127 U.K. locations.

We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can. — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020

The move comes on the heels of a delay in the release of the newest James Bond film, which is the latest in a long list of Hollywood blockbusters that have been pushed back to 2021 or later due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About 4,500 jobs will be impacted by the halt in operations.