Redevelopment Commission approves moves on downtown hotel, North River property

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One hurdle cleared for two big downtown Fort Wayne projects.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Monday approved an agreement that will let construction be possible at a parking lot at Main and Harrison for Provenance Hotels’ proposed $28-million “boutique” hotel downtown, as well as a separate move that would see the Commission take ownership of the 28-acre North River property across from Science Central, as long as other conditions are met, according to the News Sentinel.

Those conditions include a resolution that would compel the city to cover the cost of cleaning up that site.

The hotel is expected to get over $2-million in loans from the Capital Improvement Board, and should create 90 jobs.