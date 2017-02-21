Redevelopment Audit: missing $1.8M property deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An internal audit of Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment department has come up with an undocumented $1.8-million real estate deal.

The results of the year-long audit, provided to WOWO News by City Councilman Jason Arp, found that the property in question couldn’t be found in the city’s “MUNIS” system, nor could it be found on two other property lists.

Also, during the review of Downtown Revitalization Grants, the audit found that one grant was awarded to someone who didn’t follow the terms of their contract with the city, leading to an overpayment of almost $20,000 by the City.

Arp has sent a letter to the State Board of Accounts, asking them to conduct an “expanded audit” of the department.

Read the full audit report and Arp’s letter below.

2016 Redevelopment Audit Report by Saige Driver on Scribd

Arp Letter to SBOA by Saige Driver on Scribd