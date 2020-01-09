Red Cross: Type O blood need “critical”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross is calling for Type O donors to roll up their sleeves.

There’s a national shortage of both O-positive and O-negative blood, according to the nonprofit, which says it has less than a three-day supply.

They’re so desperate for donations that they’ll give you a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl 54 in Miami, even if your blood type is different.

O-negative blood can be given to any patient, while O-positive can be given to anyone who has a “positive” blood type. That’s why both are so crucial for hospitals, saving them time when dealing with trauma patients.

You can find a place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.