Red Cross to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.

Specifically, the Red Cross will be testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The testing will indicate whether or not your immune system has fought the virus, regardless of whether or not you ever developed symptoms. Results will be available within ten days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

The organization says there also continues to be an urgent need for blood donations, as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.