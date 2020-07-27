Red Cross seeking plasma donors to help fight COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you were infected with – and recovered from – COVID-19, the American Red Cross is looking for you.

People who have fully recovered from the coronavirus have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. The Red Cross says this convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a treatment option for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, or those considered a high risk of such complications.

The Red Cross says if you’re at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health, they’re urging you to sign up to donate plasma.

You can find out how through this link.