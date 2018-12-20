Red Cross: remember to donate blood during the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s the season for giving, and the American Red Cross hopes you’ll give the gift of life for Christmas.

The holiday season is notoriously rough on blood banks as many regular donors are distracted by all of the hustle and bustle, leaving blood supplies low when hospitals need them the most.

The American Red Cross is hoping you’ll make time this weekend to give at either their blood donation center in Fort Wayne or at a couple of blood drives scheduled around the area. One donation can save up to three lives.

more and find out where you can donate at redcrossblood.org.