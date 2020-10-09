Red Cross asking for volunteers, donations in response to Hurricane Delta

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

Since June, more than 100 Indiana Region volunteers have stepped up to respond to disasters, including the derecho in Iowa, major hurricanes and tropical storms, and wildfires in the west.

Hurricane Delta has caused states of emergency to be declared in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. Some areas are especially vulnerable as they are still recovering from previous hurricane damage.

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has fast-tracked its Disaster Action Team (DAT) training. New volunteers can now quickly learn basic response and recovery skills, and be ready to deploy to a disaster location.

Volunteers should be willing and able to:

Accept a two-week deployment;

Live in a communal space (i.e., a shelter); and

Work 12 hours per day, 6-7 days each week.

Those interested in volunteering should visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or call (888) 648-1441.

Other ways to help include sending donations, which can be done by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the “REDCROSS”to 90999, or by scheduling an appointment to donate blood at redcross.org/blood. Red Cross can move donated blood around the country to wherever it’s needed most.