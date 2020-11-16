Red Cross asking donors to “Give Comfort” with donor-attracting promotion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The American Red Cross is hoping a special giveaway effort will encourage more blood donations during our march toward the holidays.

The holiday season is a tough one for the Red Cross during a normal year, as donations drop… but with the U.S. experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the nation’s blood supply is also seeing increased demand on convalescent plasma.

The Red Cross has partnered with country music star Martina McBride for a new campaign called “Give Comfort”.

“If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time,” she says.

As a “thank you” for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet, and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience “to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season.” The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater, and a stipend towards propane.

“Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.

Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).