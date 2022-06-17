Recycling collection to resume on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recycling service will resume on Monday for Fort Wayne residents.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department says recycling collection will resume on Monday, June 20 for those on the “B” week schedule. “A” week recycling will resume on Monday, June 27.

Recycling has been delayed the past several weeks.

New garbage and recycling provider GFL Environmental USA will take over service in Fort Wayne from Red River Waste Solutions on July 1.