Records Broken in 2019 NCGA Corn Yield Contest

This year, corn growers hit new highs in the National Corn Growers Association 2019 National Corn Yield Contest with David Hula of Charles City, Va. setting the highest yield on record at 616.1953 bushels per acre. Despite adverse growing conditions that impacted most farmers, improved seed varieties, advanced production techniques and innovative growing practices, allowed corn growers to achieve many impressive yields across all categories again this year.

The National Corn Yield Contest is now in its 55th year and remains NCGA’s most popular program for members.

Kevin Kalb from Dubois, IN placed first nationally in the Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non Irrigated division with a yield of 394.4922. Shawn Kalb, also from Dubois, placed second with a yield of 320.7389. Both were using DEKALB brand hybrid.

Indiana state winners can be seen in the picture below:

Source: National Corn Growers Association