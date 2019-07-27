Recall issued for taco seasoning

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A recall has been issued for taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores under the Great Value brand.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Reduced Sodium Taco Seasoning Mix packets have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The recall is precautionary in nature, as to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.

