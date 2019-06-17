Recall issued for Ragu pasta sauce

NATIONAL (Network Indiana): You might want to check your pantry before making pasta.

The makers of Ragu pasta sauce have announced a recall of some varieties because they may contain bits of plastic. Mizkan America says the company is taking the action out of an “abundance of caution.”

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

We have a list of the affected products below:

-45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0620YU2

-66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0520YU2

-66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0620YU2

-66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0420YU2

-66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date, Cap code: JUN0520YU2