Recall issued for protein snacks in ten states

INDIANA (WOWO): The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall for protein snacks and trail mix that could have been contaminated with Listeria.

According to the FDA website, Almark Foods has recalled the following products, which may be sold under the “Fresh Location” brand name:

Protein Snack Tray 6.44 oz total weight packaged in a 4-compartment plastic tray with UPC: 8-5511000804-6 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/21/19, 12/22/19, 12/24/19, 12/27/19, 12/28/19, 12/29/19, 12/31/19, 01/03/20, 01/04/20

Protein Trail Mix 3.52 oz total weight packaged in a 10.5 ounce plastic cup with UPC: 8-5511000813-8 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/23/19, 12/24/19, 12/26/19, 12/29/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/02/20, 01/05/20, 01/06/20

Affected products could have been delivered in the following states through convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines: Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-865-717-6800 Monday – Friday 8:00 AM ET to 5:00 PM ET.